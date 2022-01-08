India Has Emerged as a Data Powerhouse in The World Under PM Modi: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh says India under PM Modi is leading the 21st century Digital revolution: “India has emerged as a data powerhouse in the World and it is taking all steps for data protection through legislative and other measures”



The Minister inaugurates 24th National Conference on E-Governance in Hyderabad with the theme-“India’s Techade: Digital Governance in a Post Pandemic World”

K.T. Rama Rao, Cabinet Minister for Industries, Information Technology Electronics and Communications, Government of Telangana graced the occasion



Digital India has helped ease access to services for millions of people, particularly the poor and needy in the country: Dr Jitendra Singh

The Minister recognizes 26 successful initiatives in the areas of excellence in e-Governance

Hyderabad: India under Prime Minister NarendraModi is leading the 21st century Digital revolution.This was stated here today by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh while delivering the inaugural address at the two-day 24th National Conference on e-Governance.The Minister said that India has emerged as a data powerhouse in the World and it is taking all steps under the leadership of Prime Minister NarendraModi for data protection through legislative and other measures.

Dwelling on the Conference theme “India’s Techade – Digital Governance in a Post Pandemic World”, Dr Jitendra Singh said, “Digital India has helped ease access to services for millions of people, particularly the poor and needy in the country”. He said, “whether it's issuance of Aadhar card, driving licence, birth certificate or payment of electricity bill, water bill, or income tax return, these can now be processed via Digital India platform faster & easily and even in villages, these things are being done through Common Service Centres”.Referring to “Techade” aspect, Dr Jitendra Singh quoted the Prime Minister as saying, "This decade is going to enhance India's capabilities in digital technology & its share in the global digital economy. That's why top experts are looking at this decade as 'India's Techade," said NarendraModi.

K.T. Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries, Information Technology Electronics and Communications, Government of Telangana, Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances, Government of India , Shri Rajendra Kumar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India, Shri JayeshRanjan, Principal Secretary, Information Technology, Government of Telangana and senior officials from the DARPG and State Government took part in the inaugural ceremony.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that several successful initiatives have been brought about by Governments in making services faceless, paperless and cashless through electronic service delivery and subsidy disbursement using Aadhar enabled DBT, PDS, MGNREGA, LPG and Pensions are well recognized success stories. The Minister recognized 26 successful initiatives in the areas of excellence in e-Governance and underlined that it is also important to establish benchmarks and undertake independent assessments as we move forward in improving Digital Governance models.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that Telangana is one of India’s most advanced States in Digital Governance using technology for good governance in industry and commerce as also for good governance in social welfare and development. He noted with satisfaction that the initiatives of Government of Telangana found recognition in the Good Governance Index 2021. Telangana’sJanahita platform has been recognized as amongst the best functional grievance redressal platforms of India.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the CPGRAMS today has been adopted and implemented across all the Central Ministries/ Departments, Attached, Subordinate and Autonomous bodies and the year 2021 witnessed 21 lac PG cases being received on the CPGRAMS with 19.95 lac cases being redressed. He said, with the implementation of CPGRAMS reforms mapping last mile grievance officers, over 68000 Grievance Officers have been mapped on the CPGRAMS system and the grievance redressal time during the pandemic was an average 1.45 days. Going forward the CPGRAMS reforms will be implemented in another 20 Ministries/ Departments in 2022 taking the cumulative number of Ministries adopting CPGRAMS version 7.0 to 40, the Minister added.The Minister in his concluding remarks said that the National Conference has given us a platform to recognize the achievements in the e-Governance domain and we will acknowledge and award those today who are working faithfully in making this decade India’s “Techade”. He said, the Conference strives to promote the inherent potential that lies within a digital revolution and establish a blend of both-competitive and collaborative spirit.

Shri K.T. Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries, Information Technology Electronics and Communications, Government of Telangana spoke elaborately on the e-initiatives taken up by the Telangana state government T- Wallet, a digital wallet introduced in June 2017, MeeSeva centres for citizen service delivery,to the latest delivery of medicines through drones.

The Conference was organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, in association with the State Government of Telangana.