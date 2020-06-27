KARIMNAGAR: A police training college in Karimnagar has suggested trainees to ban Chinese products and mobile apps in the wake of India-China standoff at Galwan Valley in which 21 soldiers including a commanding officer were killed.

The college provides training to recruited constables, Head Constables, and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI).

The training college's principal G Chandramohan said that though there is no official order to ban the products, the trainees are boycotting Chinese goods and are not using Chinese mobile apps. The decision was taken by all voluntarily, he said.

There was a banner put up at the entrance of the college stating "Chinese apps, products are prohibited in this college."

There is no official order to ban the products or apps and he hoped that India would grow up to be independent without relying on Chinese products.

Currently, the training college has 880 trainees, and about 150 staff and the majority of them have deleted Chinese apps from their mobile phones, he added.

The death of 21 Indian Army personnel has triggered a nationwide debate on the boycott of Chinese products. About 15 crore people are using Chinese apps across the country.

