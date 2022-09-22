Hyderabadis thronged the Gymkhana grounds in secunderabad to grab tickets for the upcoming India match against Australia. The match would be played at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad.

The offline tickets sale for the cricket match begun early this morning with Hyderabadis from across the city queuing up before the Gymkhana grounds to buy the tickets.

However, due to lack of coordination between HCA and the Hyderabad police, utter chaos prevailed leading to a stampede situation. Several cricket enthusiasts who thronged the place returned empty handed after tickets were sold out within no time. A woman was critically injured in the stampede and rushed to the nearby Yashoda Hospital, where she is being treated.

Meanwhile, Paytm has confirmed that the tickets for the upcoming match between India and Pakistan are sold out. On the other hand, fans are selling Hyderabad match tickets at higher prices on social media platforms.

