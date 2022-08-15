The 75th Independence Day is being celebrated in the state of Telangana with much fervor and patriotism. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao hoisted the national flag at Golconda Fort on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, on Monday.

After unfurling the flag the Chief Minister greeted the people of the State and the Nation on the occasion of 76th Independence Day. " We are celebrating the Independence Day Vajrotsavam grandly in Telangana. The Telangana government has decided to celebrate the Vajraotsavam celebrations from August 8 till August 22 across the State As part of that, the government has decided to hoist national flags in every house in Telangana. With this, the Telangana state has been adorned with the hues of the Tricolors. The freedom we enjoy today is the result of the sacrifices of many great freedom fighters including Jhansi Lakshmi Bai, Lokmanya Tilak, Subhash Chandra Bose etc. Many people including Thurrebaaz Khan, Ramji Gondu, PV Narasimha Rao, and others participated in the independence movement from Telangana state, “ he recalled. Speaking further, he said that after the formation of Telangana as a new state, it is leading on all fronts in the country. He said that Hyderabad was described as having the ‘Ganga Jamuna Tehjib’ by the Father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi.

On the occasion of Independence Day celebrations, Chief Minister KCR unveiled the national flag at Pragathi Bhavan before heading to Golconda Fort. The Vajrotsavam celebrations were also celebrated on the Telangana Assembly premises. While Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy unfurled the National Flag in the Legislative Assembly premises, Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy unveiled the tricolor flag on the Legislative Council premises.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leaders and brothers Asaduddin and Akbaruddin Owaisi hoisted the Tricolour in the old city of Hyderabad on the occasion of the country’s 75th Independence Day at Madina Circle near historic Charminar. The Hyderabad MP was accompanied by local leaders of the party and traders.

