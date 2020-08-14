HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday announced a list of best performing policemen 2020, who were selected for receiving medals for their excellence in public service on the occasion of Independence Day, August 15.

The Union Home Ministry has selected 215 personnel who will be awarded Police Medal for Gallantry, 80 for President's police medal for distinguished service and 631 for police medal for meritorious service.

In the list of medal awardees, there are 16 policemen from Andhra Pradesh and 14 from Telangana to receive the award for the year 2020.

Out of the 16 medals received by AP, there are two distinguished service president's police medals and 14 best service police medals.

Similarly, Telangana received two gallantry police medals, two presidential police medals and 10 distinguished service police medals.

AP additional DGP Ravi Shankar along with Home Secretary Kumar Vishwajit will receive the presidential police medal.