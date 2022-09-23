IND Vs Aus Tickets: Complaint Against HCA President Azharuddin in SHRC

Hyderabad: A complaint has been filed against Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammed Azharunddin in the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Friday. BC political JAC Chairman Rachala Yugender Goud said in his complaint that a criminal case should be filed against Azharuddin and also be removed from the post of HCA president.

The complainant also stated that the stampede outside the Gymkhana grounds is due to mismanagement of both HCA and the state government and also demanded Rs 20 lakhs to the injured, who were being treated at the hospitals.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police on Thursday booked the management of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) over the incident.

An FIR has been registered against the HCA management responsible for the sale of tickets at the Gymkhana grounds. Complaints were received from the injured in the incident-Alia, Atidi and Sub-Inpsector Pramod- Begumpet police said.

