Heavy Rains Lash Hyderabad

Incessant Rains In Hyderabad, Several Areas Waterlogged

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds were witnessed in parts of Hyderabad on Saturday. Incessant rains for several hours in many parts of the city resulted in heavy waterlogging which affected low-lying areas like Abids, MJ Market, Siddiamber Bazar in the city.

Kawadiguda, Gandhi Nagar, RTC X Roads, Ramnagar, Jubilee Hills, Banjarahills, and Patha Basti are among the places that received heavy rainfall.

Some areas in the city also faced power cuts due to heavy rains.

Nampally, Dilsukhnagar, Chaitanyapuri, Kothapet, Meerpet, LB Nagar, Khairatabad, Begumpet, Hayathnagar, and Koti are among the localities that received heavy rainfall till late evening.

As per the data of Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), LB stadium Gunfoundry have received the highest rainfall of 98.8 mm followed by Neredmet (81.0 mm), Red Hills (80.5), Alwal (79.5 mm) and Narayanaguda (76.5 mm)

Broken tree trunks traffic in areas blocked areas like Himayat Nagar, Begumpet, Goshamahal in the city.

Due to this heavy rain, a portion of the balcony of heritage construction Chowmahalla Palace has collapsed. No injuries were reported.



