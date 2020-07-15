HYDERABAD: Incessant rains added to the miseries of Hyderabadis, already struggling to deal with COVID-19, as the state capital continued to drench in an unending downpour for the second straight day on Wednesday.

Several parts of Hyderabad experienced heavy rainfall. The areas including Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Madhapur, Kukatpally, Moosapet, JNTU, Pragatinagar, Uppal, Nagole, ECIL, Chikkadapally and Balanagar were lashed by non-stop rains throughout the day. As a result, many roads and low-lying areas were inundated. Osmania General Hospital was one of the worst-hit as it was flooded with stormwater and overflowing drains wreaked havoc due to copious rains on Wednesday.

Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Wednesday leading to heavy flooding inside Osmania General Hospital premises for the second time in one week. The hospital walkways and premises of heritage building were flooded with rain water.@XpressHyderabad @KrishnaRaoCHVM @Raj_TNIE pic.twitter.com/wP3mDQwv6m — R V K Rao (@RVKRao2) July 15, 2020

Besides the state capital, several other parts of Telangana have also been receiving heavy rainfall. As of 3 pm on Wednesday, Annasagar in Sangareddy registered 15.3 cm of rainfall while Tirumalagiri in Suryapet saw 12 cm. Somoor in Kamareddy recorded 10.6 cm while Sitharampatnam in Bhadradri Kothagudem received 9.6 cm of rainfall. Balanagar in Medchal and Kangeti in Sangareddy have received 8.7 cm while Bichkunda in Kamareddy registered 8.6 cm.