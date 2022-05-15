Hyderabad: Emphasising that mediation is different from the adjudicatory

process and other modes of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), Telangana High Court Judge Justice Uijal Bhuyan said mediation process is informal, confidential and allows parties to interact on a one-to-one basis.

He was speaking at the inaugural Mediation Refresher Course Training at the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre (IAMC) in Hyderabad. The IAMC organised its first Mediation Refresher Course Training for the young lawyers to discuss and debate the arbitration and mediation concept.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said mediation as a dispute resolution mechanism is inexpensive and interest based not right based. While emphasising on the role and functions of a mediator, the High Court Judge explained that a mediator does not impose a solution but creates a conducive environment in which the disputing parties can resolve their disputes.

Recognizing the role of a mediator being very crucial and of importance as he/she has to remove obstacles, identify issues and explore options while facilitating mutually accepted agreements a special focus was laid on what qualities make a good mediator, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said while adding mediation is a skilled art that needs to be fine-tuned and upgraded always.