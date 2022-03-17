Impulse 2022 Summit: Bala Vikasa to Organise Social Entrepreneurship Summit in April

Hyderabad: Bala Vikasa International Center (BVIC) is going to organise a one-of-its-kind Social Entrepreneurship Summit on April 8, 2022. BVIC is a flagship institution promoting Social Entrepreneurship and Responsible Business, which has partnered with Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) to organise this event. Through the summit, it aims to recognize, appreciate, connect and strengthen multiple stakeholders of the Social Entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Impulse 2022 will celebrate the spirit of Social Entrepreneurship with 600+ participants that will include Social Entrepreneurs, Impact Investors, and Ecosystem Enablers. Telangana Principal Secretary, Information, Technology & Electronics Jayesh Ranjan launched the poster of Impulse 2022 summit in the presence of Dr. Shanta Thoutam, Chief Innovation Officer of Telangana, Rahul Bhardwaj, Senior Director, Bala Vikasa International Center, and Ramana Gupta, Board Member at Bala Vikasa.

“I am very happy that a program on social entrepreneurship this time is taking place with a holistic view on the sector. BVIC, the organiser of the event, initially commenced its work in very pressing sectors and subsequently made their mark on social innovation,” Jayesh Ranjan

The one-day event will be hosting 50+ leading institutions and individuals driving social innovations and impact investments across the country, 100+ social entrepreneurs exhibiting their solutions.

Social Startups, wishing to showcase their products during the day-long expo to diverse stakeholders and wish to make meaningful connections for business growth could register on BVIC website here.

TSIC being a major collaborator, and other ecosystem players like T-Hub, We Hub, TISS, ISB, and Kakatiya Sandbox, makes the event more holistic. “The contours of the event will go beyond the startups exhibition, to bringing in social investors and organisations together to dialogue and retrospect on where we started, how we transitioned till date, and way forward for the ecosystem,” Shoury Reddy Singareddy, Executive Director, Bala Vikasa said.

He aded. “We believe that this event will initiate many interesting conversations around Business and Social Impact, facilitate mutually-beneficial, cross-cutting collaborations and partnerships between participants and ultimately aid the socio-economic development of many communities, which is the mission of Bala Vikasa.”

Dr. Shanta Thoutam, Chief Innovation Officer to the State, said, "TSIC has been a pioneer in supporting the Social Entrepreneurship (SE) through multiple programs curated for startups on access, ecosystem connects etc. It gives us immense pleasure to partner with BVIC on the first-of-its-kind event Impulse 2022, which brings together all the stakeholders of the SE ecosystem and gives them a platform to connect, converge, and collaborate for enhancing the ecosystem. I would request everyone to register and be a part of this event at BVIC campus."

Leading names like Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS, Mumbai), I-Venture@ISB, T-Hub, WeHub and Kakatiya Sandbox have partnered to enhance the scale and impact of the event.

The event will also have panel & knowledge sessions, pitching sessions and interactive workshops to engage diverse SE stakeholders on a gamut of thematic areas ranging from meaning and scope, leadership and management, finance, policy, marketing, collaboration, and convergence.