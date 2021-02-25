Implement New Acts For Grampanchayats And Municipalities In True Spirit: Telangana CS Somesh Kumar

Somesh Kumar, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana conducted a detailed meeting with Additional Collectors of Local Bodies (ACLBs) along with senior officers of Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration on Palle and Pattana Pragathi.

Chief Secretary stated that Telangana State has brought new Acts for Grampanchayats and Municipalities which has to be implemented in true spirit. The post of Additional Collectors local bodies has been created to ensure that both the Acts are implemented. He reiterated the Hon’ble Chief Minister’s vision to make every Grampanchayat and Urban Local Body (ULB) clean, green and hygienic. Tractors, Tankers and regular release of Rs. 456 Crores per month to Gram Panchayats and ULBs is done so that there is no issue.

Additional Collectors were directed to inspect GPs and ULBs to ensure that streets and drains are cleaned on daily basis. If there is any slackness by officials action would be taken.

A number of construction activities have been taken up like segregation and dumping sheds, Vykuntadhamas, integrated Vegetarian and Non-vegetarian Markets. All These structures should be completed and made functional by March,2021, Chief Secretary said.

Similarly for greening Palle Pragathi Vanam, Tree parks, Multi Level Avenue Plantation should be taken up and completed. As per the new act 10 % of the budget should be used as green budget. Causalities should be replaced. Special effort should be taken to ensure survival of plants in coming summer season by using Gram Panchayat tractors and tankers.

In order to ensure transparent and hassle free building permission, TS-BPASS has been introduced. Additional Collectors were directed to ensure that early clearances should be given for building permission and also ensure that there are no encroachments.

Sri Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, MA&UD, Sri Vikas Raj, Principal Secretary, GAD, Sri Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary, PR&RD, Dr. Janardhan Reddy, Secretary, Agriculture & Co-operation, Sri Ronald Rose, Spl. Secretary, Finance, Sri Raghunandan Rao, Commissioner, PR & RD, Smt. Shobha, PCCF, Sri S.A.M. Rizvi, Secretary, Health, Dr. N. Satyanarayana, CDMA, Sri Raghuma Reddy, CMD, TSSPDCL, Sri R.M. Dobriyal, PCCF (SF&HH) and other officials attended the meeting.