Immersion Peaceful as Hyderabad Bids Adieu to Ganesha

The immersion of Ganesh idols including the massive Ganesh idol of Khairatabad, brought to Hussainsagar in huge processions went off peacefully till the last reports came in on Friday night. The nimajjan of Ganesh idols marked the end of the 9-day Vinayaka Chavithi festivities.

The surroundings of Hussainsagar lake came alive with thousands of revellers arriving in trucks carrying huge Ganesh idols. NTR Marg and nearby roads remained chock-a-bloc throughout the day and night as men, women and children celebrated the occasion with zest as huge cranes set up on NTR Marg immersed Ganesh idols in the lake.

The route through which the main procession was taken out — from Balapur to Hussainsagar — resembled a sea of humanity.

The processions began in the early hours of Friday. According to an estimate, at least 40,000 idols were immersed in Hussainsagar.

Meanwhile, the Khairatabad Ganesh idol procession, which began on Friday morning, reached Hussainsagar seven hours later. The lake is just 5 km from the place the idol was installed.

