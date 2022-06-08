IMD Predicts Thunderstorms With Light To Moderate Rain In Telangana, Check Dates

The Regional Centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rains in the next 48 hours. The sky condition will be partly cloudy and there will be a decrease in the temperature.

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at a speed of 30 to 40 KMPH is very likely to occur in the parts of Adilabad, Asifabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalle, Sanga Reddy and Vikarabad during the next three hours.

On June 8th, the highest maximum temperature was recorded at Ramagundam and lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Nalgonda. Maximum temperatures are recorded 40 Degrees Celsius at many places.

Heat wave conditions likely to prevail at isolated pockets over Telangana for the next two days.

