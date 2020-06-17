HYDERABAD: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Telangana over the next five days.

The weather warning also indicated that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places over the state.

IMD in its weather forecast predicted that the rains are likely to occur in isolated places of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Jayashanker Bhupalpally, Mulug, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Nagarkurnool districts in the state.

"The rainfall is due to the presence of cyclonic circulation over east Vidarbha in Maharashtra and neighbouring areas," said Dr K Nagaratna, Director in-charge of IMD, Hyderabad.

According to reports, districts such as Jayashanker Bhupalpally and Nirmal have received heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, the rainfall lashed some parts of Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The southwest monsoon had made an onset over Telangana last week.

