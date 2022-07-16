IMD Predicts Moderate to Heavy Rainfall in Telangana For Next Two Days

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecasted heavy rains in the state for the next two days. A very light to moderate rainfall is predicted in the state today. In a statement, the director of the Meteorological Centre said that heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Northern and Eastern Telangana districts.

A low-pressure area over Odisha Coast and adjoining areas will continue along Odisha-West Bengal coast in Northwest Bay of Bengal. The periodicity associated with this low pressure extended up to 7.6 km above the sea level, the statement read.

