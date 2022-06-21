IMD Predicts Heavy Rains in Hyderabad and Other Telangana Regions

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has prediccted heavy rains for the next three days in Telangana. According to the IMD forecast, heavy rains accompanied by the lightning and gusty winds will likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Siricialla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Vikarabad, Sangareddy and Kamareddy districts of Telangana.

The surface periodicity has weakened to 0.9 km above average sea level which was travelling from Chattisgarh through Telangana to South Andhra Pradesh coastal area.

