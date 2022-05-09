IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Telangana, 4 Days Rain Forecast

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'yellow alert' for Telangana amid a forecast of rains in various parts of the state during the next four days.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department– Hyderabad forecast issued on Sunday, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at many places over Telangana for the next four days.

On Sunday, a maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Hyderabad. The IMD predicted that Hyderabad city is going to experience a cloudy sky or light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers in the next 48 hours.

Maximum temperature in other parts of the state:

Adilabad – 42.3

Nizamabad – 42.7

Ramagundam – 40.4

Hyderabad – 39.2

Bhadrachalam – 38.6

Also Read: ​No Driving Test at RTO to Get License, Deets Inside