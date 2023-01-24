IMD Issues Yellow Alert: Brace for Another Bout of Intense Cold Wave from Jan 26

Hyderabad: Anticipating another bout of bitter cold, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad city on Tuesday. The minimum temperature of Telangana state capital city is likely to drop as low as 11 degree Centigrade from January 26.

Residents of Hyderabad should brace themselves for another bout of intense cold. The Met department has cautioned people against prolonged exposure to cold conditions and advised the wearing of extra layers of garments to keep themselves warm.

All seven zones of Hyderabad namely Charminar, Khairatabad, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally are likely to witness mist or haze during early morning hours.

Due to temperatures plummeting drastically to the lowest, many areas in Telangana will be covered with a thick fog coupled with low visibility. The drivers of cars and motor vehicles have been warned to take precautions while driving their vehicles on the road.

