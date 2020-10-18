IMD Issues Rain Alert, Hyderabad To Receive Heavy Rainfall

Heavy rains pounded Hyderabad once again on Saturday. 23 mm rainfall has been recorded in between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. in 40 locations in Hyderabad. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for six days up till Wednesday in Hyderabad and said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rain is ‘very likely’ to strike across Telangana. Bandlaguda in Uppal mandal of Medchal - Malkajgiri district received 102.3 mm rainfall and it is the highest, followed by Saroornagar (93.9 mm), Thatiannaram (91 mm), Pedda Amberpet Hanuman Temple area (89.5 mm) and others. Saturday's rain created a lot of damage, streets submerged in flood water, vehicles swept away.

Vishwajit Kampati, Director, Vigilance and Disaster Management of GHMC, said in a tweet that, "The Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were continuously working on the field clearing water stagnations and inundations and are taking all the necessary measures in view of rainfall, all possible measures were being initiated in view of the rainfall."

Traffic stalled at various places in the city and there was a 11 km long traffic jam from outer ring road to LB Nagar. Floodwaters were seen gushing through the roads at high speed and several low lying areas in different parts of the city witnessed flooding. Officials advised people to stay at home as the rain has flooded many parts of the city. In case of danger, people have been advised to call 100.