IMD Issues Flash Flood Warnings For North Telangana

The Indian Meteorological Department in Hyderabad issued flash flood warning for North Telangana with moderate to high risk in the districts of Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu till Monday morning.

The state is on high alert with several tanks and reservoirs in the state are in spate.Telangana has recorded an excess southwest monsoon rainfall of 85 per cent, receiving about 36.5 cm rainfall to date.

As of now, Mutharam in Mahadevpur mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district has received 35 cm of rainfall in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed the Chief Secretary and district collectors to make NDRF and rescue teams available at flood prone areas.

The CM also instructed public representatives to remain alert and join rescue operations to ensure no damages occurred.

