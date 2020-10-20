IMD: Hyderabad To See Heavy Rain In Next Four Days

HYDERABAD: Rains will continue to haunt Telangana for the next four days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is expected at isolated places in the state in the coming four days as per the IMD’s forecast.

In Hyderabad till 7 pm (October 19th), a maximum rainfall of 26mm has been recorded in Khairatabad and it is followed by Kukatpally (25.8 mm), Qutbullahpur (25.3 mm) and Uppal (24.5 mm), according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

According to IMD data, "So far this October, Hyderabad has received a rainfall of 356 mm against the normal of 69.1 mm with a departure of 415 per cent from normal."

The state government is taking all the measures to prevent the loss of life caused due to the heavy rains in the city. MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, addressing a press conference said that the Hyderabad had received its highest rainfall of 142 cm in a year in 1916 while the average rainfall recorded this year so far was 120 cm - against the regular average of 78 cm. He further added that, "The officials would be monitoring relief measures for the next 15 days."