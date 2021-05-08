IMD Forecasts More Rain For Telangana

HYDERABAD: Rains will continue to batter the State of Telangana for the next three days, as the trough over North Karnataka at a distance of 0.9 km from sea level will have its effects on the state according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad.

Light to moderate rainfall, gusty winds, and hailstorms are expected to lash the state over the next three days, according to the IMD.

Also Read: Hyderabad Weather Report: More Rains Likely, Says IMD

Pre-monsoon showers were seen in parts of Telangana on Thursday, especially in the northern and western districts, as well as a few locations in Hyderabad. The highest rainfall recorded was 31.5 mm in Mominpet, Vikarabad district.

On the other hand, the temperature has dropped to 36 degrees Celsius, with no change in the minimum temperature recorded.