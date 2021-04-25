IMD Forecast: These Telangana Districts Will Receive Rainfall

Telangana: A thunderstorm alert has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad. Moderate to heavy rains will be witnessed between April 24 and April 28 in various parts of the state.

For the past few days, Hyderabad has been experiencing evening rains. Experts say thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph, and hailstorms are likely to occur in isolated areas across Telangana.

Hyderabad will also experience light to moderate rains as a result of pre-monsoon activities in various parts of the region. Rain or thunderstorms are expected to occur at night for the next three to four days, according to IMD.

Also Read: Telangana: Free Covid-19 Vaccine For All, Says KCR

The highest maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius was recorded from Medak, stated the IMD on Saturday, accompanied by a prediction of 5 mm seasonal rainfall.

The city’s temperature will also soar in the coming week. Districts like Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajagiri, Adilabad, Kumram Bheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Pedapalli, Karimnagar, Rajanna-Siricilla, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Wanaparthy will receive light to moderate rains for the next four days.