IMD Forecast Heavy Rainfall For Next Two Days

Indian Meteoroligical Department (IMD) in Hyderabad on Friday said that southwest monsoon is active and predicted heavy rainfall in East and North Telangana on July 8 and 9.

Red alert has been issued for Nirmal, Mancherial and Nizamabad districts while orange alaert was issued for Jagtial, Rajanna Siricilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashanker Bhupalpally, Siddipet and kamareddy districts.

IMD stated that the heavy rainfall is due to a cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal. The circulation lies over south-west and west -central Bay iof Bengal, the IMD report said.

The IMD said that for the next 48 hours, the sky would be generally cloudy with light to moderate thundershowers in Hyderabad. Intense spells of rain are likely in the city, it added.

