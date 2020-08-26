HYDERABAD: An outlet of popular confectionery brand, ‘Sivareddy Sweets’, became the venue for a gruesome murder in Madhuranagar of Hyderabad on Wednesday. A skirmish between two workers of the sweet shop spiraled out of control and led to a full-blown fist-fight resulting in the death of one of them on the spot.

According to information, Srinivas and Ghouse, have been working at the Madhuranagar outlet of Sivareddy Sweets. A heated argument ensued between them over an illicit relationship one of the two had with a woman. As tempers ran high, the argument turned into an ugly brawl with the two coming to blows at each other. Ghouse, who reportedly overpowered Srinivas, rained a series of blows on Srinivas’ face and head. Grievously hurt, Srinivas died on the spot.

Srinivas hailed from Ramavaram of Kothagudem in Telangana. One of these two workers is alleged to have been in an extra-marital relationship with a woman belonging to Bhadradri district. Incidentally, the fierce fight between the two is learned to have unfolded right in front of the woman who is at the centre of the controversy.

The SR Nagar police have registered a case and initiated investigation.