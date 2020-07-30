MAHBUBNAGAR: In a tragic incident, a farmer was crushed to death on Wednesday by a sand mafia truck after he opposed the illegal transportation of sand from his agricultural fields. The heinous incident took place in Tirumalapur in Mahabubnagar district.

The deceased has been identified as Narsimhulu.

Last year, a similar incident occurred in the village when a farmer was killed by a sand mafia under the pretext of obstructing the sand mafia from illegal transportation of sand. Villagers have expressed outrage over the lackadaisical attitude of authorities who they say are not acting against such crimes.

Meanwhile, the villagers smashed the glasses of the truck. Villagers staged a protest with the dead body of Narsimhula demanding to support the family of the deceased and also a response from the authorities to curb the sand mafia's illegal activities.

It is suspected that a public representative is allegedly backing the illegal sand mafia.