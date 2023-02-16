Hyderabad, India - The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran hosted a grand celebration on February 10th, 2023 in honor of the

National Day of Iran. The event was graced by Abdul Muqtader Zain, CEO and Founder of IKIGAI THE ART OF LIVING, a non-profit organization that

aims to revolutionize the education system and spread peace globally.

IKIGAI The Art of Living is a unique organization that focuses on providing students with hands-on learning experiences and encouraging

them to find their purpose in life. The organization strives to make education meaningful and contribute to students' overall development and

growth.

Abdul Muqtader Zain was greeted and thanked by the Consul General Mr. Mahdi Shahrokhi for his presence at the National Day celebration. The

CEO of IKIGAI was appreciative of the warm welcome and took the opportunity to congratulate the Consul General and the people of Iran on

the National Day.

The celebration was a testament to the strong ties between Iran and India and the commitment of both countries to foster peace, stability,

and prosperity in the region. IKIGAI is proud to be a part of such initiatives that bring people from different backgrounds together to

work towards a common goal.

In conclusion, the National Day of Iran celebration was a grand success, and Abdul Muqtader Zain was honored to be a part of it. IKIGAI THE ART

OF LIVING continues to work towards its mission of improving the quality of education and promoting peace around the world.

