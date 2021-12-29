IIT Hyderabad to Test Driverless Vehicles on Sangareddy Campus

The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) intends to test autonomous cars capable of functioning on roads, air, and water within the next six months, commencing at its Kandi campus in Sangareddy district.

On Tuesday, IIT-H director professor BS Murty announced that the institute has begun a project under the Technology Innovation Hub on autonomous navigation and data navigation systems (TiHAN) of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and remotely controlled vehicles (ROVs).

Professor Murty added that they were working on various technological advancements and that the work on UAVs and ROVs will be a landmark endeavor in the history of IIT-Hyderabad.

The project was co-created by a group of teachers, researchers, and students led by Professor P. Rajyalakshmi. The testbed construction project has been granted Rs 135 crore by the department of science and technology.

Also Read: Walk-ins and Online Registration for Covid Vaccine to Children

The project started last year. According to Professor Murty, the vehicle will be evaluated on the testbed within six months, with a team of scientists developing the prototype.

He also mentioned that they plan to replace rental cars with electric vehicles manufactured by their own professors and students in the near future. The unmanned vehicles on land, air, and sea will also be operational shortly since the vehicles were scheduled to be tested within six months.

Despite the Covid-19 epidemic, we had a fantastic year filled with world-class research, academic success, the best-ever placement season, a state-of-the-art center of excellence, and significant campus expansion, Professor Murty remarked.