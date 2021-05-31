IIT Gandhinagar Scholarships 2021: Where to Apply, Eligibility and Last Date

IIT Gandhinagar Early-Career Fellowship 2021

Doctoral degree holders are invited to apply for the IIT Gandhinagar Early-Career Fellowship 2021 at the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar. With limited opportunities for the year 2021, the Early-Career Fellowship Program requires an outstanding academic track record.

The fellowship is open for only candidates who hold a doctoral degree. They must have submitted their doctoral thesis or are expected to submit the thesis in the next two to three months. The last date to apply for the scholarship is June 7, 2021. The scholarship can apply through email only.

Prizes & Rewards: Fellowship Rs 1,00,000 per month (Rs 90,000 plus Rs 10,000 HRA)

IIM Bangalore Research Associateship in Pedagogical 2021

Graduate students are invited to apply for an IIM Bangalore Research Associateship in Pedagogical 2021 at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore. This position is offered on a contract basis with the possibility of renewal. The applicant's salary will be determined by Institute standards as well as his or her qualifications and experience.

Candidates with a first-class degree from a reputable university and a minimum of two years of experience are eligible for the fellowship. The candidate must have a strong command of written and spoken English, be proficient in MS Office applications such as Excel and PowerPoint, be familiar with online creative and visual tools (a plus), and possess behavioural competencies such as leadership, teamwork, flexibility, communication, and initiative. Candidates from the OBC, SC/ST, and PwD communities are also encouraged to apply. The last date for application is 31 May 2021. The candidate can apply the application on online only.

Prizes & Rewards: As per Institute Norms

