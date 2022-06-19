IIIT Students Strike Enters Day 6

The protest of IIIT students at Basara has entered the 6tth day. Students have staged a sit-in at the main gate of the campus. Since the talks failed, students continued to protest.

Talks with students began yesterday in the presence of Telangana education minister Sabitha Indira Reddy and Higher Education Vice Chairman Venkataramana. However, all talks to convince the students failed.

Students are demanding that the management appoint a regular VC instead of changing them every other day. They are also urging that they fill all the vacant faculty positions soon. Students requested the authorities to give a written guarantee on the implementation of all student demands.

Until a written guarantee is given, the students said they were determined to continue the movement.

Today, Telangana education minister Sabita Indrareddy released a statement, urging the IIIT students to stop their protests.

1. I sincerely request the Basara IIIT students to stop the protests. The Telangana government will solve your problems.

2. A director has been appointed to resolve your issues. The government has also sent Venkataramana Gari, vice-chairman of the Higher Education Council, to you. Please discuss this with them.

3. I do not mean to underestimate your problems. Students here in the university are like no other university. There is a strong student organizing committee. This committee has to be aware that you are struggling with issues and concerns that need to be discussed and resolved internally by the University Committee.

4. Last 2 years due to covid, there have been problems with regularization. There may have been some delay in solving small issues.

5. The University is unique. After the formation of Telangana, CM KCR has taken the initiative of giving a bright future to the students who have studied in private schools. He has taken the initiative of taking in 1500 students, which was earlier restricted to 100 students. The students of this university have achieved good results. They are still achieving good results in everything. Even international companies are coming to recruit students from this university. This university has certain standards in everything, and I request you to maintain the same. Also, my only concern is the university shouldn’t be a place for politics.

6. Seeing you sitting in the sun and rain is painful not just as a minister, but also as a mother. I request you to talk with the officials and withdraw this movement. The government will solve all your problems as soon as possible.

Also Read: Telangana Festival Bonalu in Hyderabad From June 30