IIIT Basara Students Yet Again Suffer Food Poisoning

Adilabad: IIIT-Basara engineering college has once again hit the headlines after its students fell ill after consuming food served in the campus hotel on Wednesday.

Several students were immediately rushed to the campus-based dispensary for treatment. As per reports, five students have complained of severe stomach pain and headache while others were sent back to their hostels after giving them primary treatment.

Notably, the institution has reported cases of food poisoning in the past too. The students have questioned the quality of food supplied to them in the dining hall and they also staged a protest. The issue was brought to the notice of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and students complain that they are still served poor quality food.

Also Read: Director of Kannada Play on Tipu Sultan Claims Life Threat

