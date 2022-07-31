IIIT-Basara Students Stage Protest Over Long Pending Issue

Students at IIIT Basar have been protesting over a lack of progress in addressing their 12 point demand since Saturday evening. The students boycotted their dinner and also refused to have breakfast and lunch on Sunday. The students demanded that the institution must immediately terminate the contract of the messes. Further, they demanded reasons for inaction following the food poison incident.

Meanwhile, a tense situation prevailed at the institution when the police stopped BJP leaders from entering the campus to meet protesting students. Heavy police security has been deployed at the campus.

It may be mentioned that following prolonged protests by students in June, the government assured to resolve all the issues, including the appointment of a regular vice-chancellor.

