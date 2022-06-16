IIIT Basar Students Won't Stop Protest Till CM KCR's Visit

IIIT Basar students continued to protest against poor amenities at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies for the straight third day on Thursday. More than 7,000 students staged a protest demanding the government to solve the problems. They also demanded the appointment of a full-fledged vice-chancellor. They wanted the recruitment of physical directors for the university.

The students expressed anguish over Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy’s remarks against the protest. The students said that they are not going to stop their protest until CM KCR visit the campus and addresses their problems. The students have been carrying placards and raising slogans to solve their problems.

Restrictions have been imposed on the movement of civilians on the campus by the police. The students are not allowed to interact with the media. On the other hand, the families of the students who extended their solidarity to the protest were also arrested. The cops are not allowing the family members of the students into the premises of the varsity. They demanded the government take steps to address the problems of the wards.

It is all known knowledge that IT Minister KTR tweeted that all the problems of the students will be resolved as soon as possible.

