IIIT-Basar Students' Protest Enters 7th Day, No Response From Govt

Students of IIIT Basar are on agitation for the straight seventh day demanding basic amenities, proper food in the hostel, inadequate teaching faculty, and a permanent Vice-Chancellor. The students started the protest on June 14th. Collector Musharraf Ali visited the campus and told the students to stop the protest and further stated that their problems will be solved. But the students said that they are not going to put an end to their protest until the government gives them a written assurance. The protest has been going on for the past 170 hours.

Two days ago, Minister Indrakaran Reddy announced that the classes will start on Monday and also added that the lecturers will teach the students who attend the classes.

One of the students said that they want the Chief Minister of Telangana to come and know about the problems that they have been facing. He further added that "IIIT Basar is one of the premier institutions in India and now, its fate has been completely changed. IIIT became just like any other college. There are very few permanent faculty. The other lecturers are on a contractual basis. The faculty and student ratio is also very skewed as a result of which it's ranking in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) evaluation has dropped."

