IIIT Basar Students End Protest, VC Will Be Appointed Soon

IIIT Basar Students who were on protest for the last seven days called off the protest after the Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy promised to take action on the demands and further stated that a vice-chancellor will be appointed within a month. IIT Basar students ended their protest on Monday night, on the 7th day of their protest. Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy visited the campus around 9 pm and assured that a new VC will be appointed in a month.

The students said that they are going to attend the classes from Tuesday. Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the demands of the students will be solved in a phased manner.

Sabitha Indra Reddy was accompanied by Nirmal district collector Musharraf Ali Farooqi, IIIT Basara in-charge vice-chancellor Rahul Bojja, Telangana State Higher Education Council vice-chairman Venkat Ramna, IIIT Basara director Satish Kumar, education commissioner Vakati Karuna, superintendent of police Praveen Kumar and local MLA Vithal Reddy.

She held talks with the 20-member Students' Governing Council. A total of Rs. 5.6 crore will be released immediately to Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT).

