IIIT Basar Students To Discuss Problems With Governor Tamilisai

IIIT Basar students are going to meet Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and would discuss the problems present in the varsity. The students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) popularly known as IIIT-Basar alleged that they are facing many problems like lack of quality food, infrastructure, and staff. Recently, the students of engineering first and second year have boycotted three meals demanding to appoint a new caterer. A few days ago, many students in the university fell ill after food poisoning.

A couple of days ago, the students of RGUKT staged a protest in front of in-charge Vice-Chancellor V Venkata Ramana’s chamber demanding the government fulfill all the assurances it gave recently. The list of students' demands includes the appointment of a regular vice-chancellor, removal of the present mess contractor, and issuing tenders to give new catering contracts to ensure good quality food is served in the mess and also to provide uniforms and laptops to the students.

