IIIT Basar Students Boycott Classes After First Year Student Dies By Suicide

IIIT Basar students boycotted classes today and staged a protest in front of the main gate after an engineering first-year student ended his life by committing suicide in his hostel room on Tuesday. The students are demanding justice for the family of Suresh Rathod who hanged himself owing to personal reasons. They are demanding that the student's family should be given Rs. 1 crore as compensation. The students announced that they are going to take out a candle rally at 6 pm today.

Suresh Rathode, a resident of Dichpally in Nizamabad studying first-year civil engineering course hanged himself in a hostel room on Tuesday. His body was shifted to Nirmal Hospital and doctors performed post mortem examination.

According to the police, on Tuesday, when other students went to college, Suresh didn't go to the classes. Later, when his roommates came to the hostel for lunch, they found that the door of the room was locked. They broke open the door and found Suresh hanging.