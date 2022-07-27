IIIT Basar Student Dies Of Illness, Parents Allege Food Poisoning

WARANGAL: A student of IIIT-Basar who went home about a month ago due to illness, died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Warangal. However, his parents alleged that he fell ill due to food poisoning at the hostel.

As per reports in Sakshi, Shabotu Sanjay Kiran (18) from Rangampet village of Warangal district, was studying PUC second year at IIIT in Basara and was suffering from a disease related to liver and digestive system (pancreatitis) for some time. On June 20, he went home complaining that he was suffering from stomach pain and vomiting after eating food.

His parents took him to many private hospitals in Warangal and Hanumakonda for treatment, however, his health did not improve. He was then admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad on the 16th of this month where they spent about Rs.16 lakhs on his treatment. However, as his condition worsened, Sanjay was shifted to Warangal MGM on Monday night and died on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment.

However, his parents Srilatha and Sridhar, alleged that the cause of their son's illness was because of the food poisoning that happened in IIIT. The varsity officials have refuted the allegation and stated that the student was not even present in the college on the day when the food poisoning happened. IIIT Basar management issued a statement condoling the death of the student.

