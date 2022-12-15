NEW DELHI: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy commented that if Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was elected to power once again, it would not be a ‘Kisan sarkar but liquor Sarkar’ he claimed.

Speaking to the media along with AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera at the AICC headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy went off on a tirade against KCR and said that in counter to his slogan Ab Ki Bar Kisan Sarkar we call it the Ab Ki Bar Liquor Sarkar. Alcohol is one of KCR's favorite things and his family has an innate connection to liquor. They have gone from Hyderabad to Delhi only with alcohol, he scoffed.

Taking off on the Telangana police episode over the Congress War room, he set aside the media postings from there and declared that if KCR was given power again a Liquor government will be formed in Delhi or Telangana. After the TRS came to power in Telangana, the government's revenue from liquor increased from Rs.10,500 crore to Rs.36,000 crore. KCR bought some media houses in Telangana and this is why Congress is criticising the government on public issues through its social media platform. We are also posting on social media about KCR's corruption.

“ I am requesting Kumaraswamy and Akhilesh Yadav not to support a corrupt person like KCR. He further alleged that KCR was converting his party into a private limited company. He also made a comment that KTR was sulking because his father would hand over Telangana to his daughter in the coming days. That is why KTR did not go to the inauguration of the BRS party office in Delhi. Even if TRS becomes BRS, there will be no alliance with that party. We are anti-BRS, anti-KCR," Revanth Reddy stated.

