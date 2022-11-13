IBS Ragging: How It All Happened

Police investigation into the IBS ragging incident revealed that the entire problem started after the remarks made by the victim, which were insulting towards a particular religion.

According to the police, the entire episode had started with a rift between the victim and a girl from his batch. The girl and the victim were friends but their relationship strained when both of them made adverse remarks against each other.

The girl shared those remarks with her classmate. In return the classmate circulated it among others.

Following this, a group of students assaulted the 19 year old victim, the police said.

Police registered a case against 10 students belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities under sections 307, 323, 450, 342, 506 r/w 34 of the IPC and Section 4 (i)(ii) of Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act.

Police have arrested five of the 10 accused. A man hunt was launched to nab the remaining accused.

Taking a serious note on this, the college management suspended 12 students in connection with the incident for one year from the campus.

