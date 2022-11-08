IAS Officer Srilakshmi Gets Relief in OMC Case

In a major relief to IAS officer Srilakshmi, Telangana High Court on Tuesday quashed the chargesheet filed against her in connection with the Obulapuram Mining Company case.

The chargesheet was filed by the CBI on March 30, 2012, under Section 173(8) of the CrPC in CC No. 1 of 2012 and has been pending on the files of the special judge of CBI court in Hyderabad. The CBI has been investigating her role in the alleged illegal mining activity by the Obulapuram Mining Company in Bellary reserve forest in Anantapur.

In the supplementary chargesheet, the CBI alleged that Srilakshmi had misused her office during her term from 2007 to 2009 as secretary, industries and commerce. It said she had misused powers vested in her by conspiring to grant illegal mining licences to favour Obulapuram Mining Company Private Limited and made her the sixth accused in the case.

She had been arrested on November 28, 2011, in the OMC mining scam and had spent several months in Chanchalguda Jail where she fell sick. She came out on bail in October 2012.

Srilakshmi was charged by the CBI with flouting norms in granting mining leases to OMC owned by Gali Janardhan Reddy.

Also Read: Demonetization, a Colossal Failure of Narendra Modi’s Government: KTR