IAS, IPS And Other Officials Dance To KCR's Tunes: Congress MLA Jagga Reddy

Congress MLA T Jagga Reddy lashed out at Telangana Minister Jagadish Reddy. He said that Jagadish Reddy is a character less person and is not eligible to speak about former Prime Minister of the country, Jawaharlal Nehru. He further added that Nehru worked for the welfare of the people and has spent lots of money for the development of the country.

Jagga Reddy said that the Telangana state government has given Rs. 3 lakh crore money to Krishna Reddy, the Managing Director of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure. He further questioned that how can Megha Krishna Reddy earn Rs.30,000 crore in just 6 years.

Jagga Reddy asserted that Krishna Reddy used to travel in a Maruthi car but now the entire situation is different. He asserted that all the projects - Kaleswaram and Mission Bhagiratha works - have been given to Megha.

He commented that Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy used to mix soda in KCR's Whisky. He said that he has no right to comment on Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Jagga Reddy stressed that they would reveal everything, once Congress government comes in power the state. He said that Jagadish Reddy doesn't know where will he sign if he is drunk.

He also questioned Jagadish Reddy 'Doesn't he know how much corrupt KCR is? And he is pointing out at the corrupt nature of Congress government. He recalled that Harish Reddy has saved nearly five to six crores when he was Irrigation Minister. He severely criticised the ministers of Telangana state.

Jagga Reddy said that they are ready to do anything if they prove the irregularities in the construction of Nagarjuna Sagar. He said that IAS, IPS and other officials have become puppets in the hands of TRS government.