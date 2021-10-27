IAS Coaching For Minority Students in Telangana Begins

The Telangana Minority Welfare Department will begin coaching sessions for 100 minority applicants from next Monday. Shahnawaz Qasim, the Director of Minority Welfare, has decided to call all the shortlisted candidates for counselling.

He is in contact with five institutions about giving a presentation to students on the facilities at their colleges. Following the presentation, students will have two days from the date of the presentation to choose the institution of their choice. The IAS tutoring will begin from Monday.

The shortlisted applicants must bring required documents to the counselling session. If a student fails to attend the counselling session, another student will be chosen on the basis of merit.

The state government pays the coaching centres Rs 1.50 lakh. Applicants from cities would get a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000, while candidates from districts will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000.

The government would also pay Rs 3,000 for the purchase of books, Rs 250 for bus passes, and Rs 500 for district students.