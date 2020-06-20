HYDERABAD: Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu Wife Santoshi said that she is proud of her brave husband who sacrificed life for the country, and said that she is even ready to send her children to Indian army if they want to join the army and serve the country after they grow up.

Colonel Santos's wife gave an interview to Sakshi in which she shared few things about her husband Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of the Bihar Regiment manning the LAC at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, and he was among the 20 soldiers who were killed in a border clash with Chinese troops on Monday night, June 15.

She said that her husband had advised her to give full freedom to the children to choose their career. Responding to the interviewer question will you allow your children to join army Santoshi proudly replied that she would send them to serve the Indian army if they wanted to serve the country as their father.

Speaking about Colonel, she said that he is a person who always has given much priority to family and relations along with his duty of serving the nation. He came to spend time with us in Delhi on March 21 and returned back to the army on April 15.

We have planned to take children for a vacation in his holidays, but couldn't go because of lockdown, said Santoshi.

Santoshi said that she got married to Babu 10 years ago, and they have spent two years together after the marriage, after which he was in army services for four years. After that, he had returned him and we were together for another three years, and left for his field duty from June 2019, said Colonel Wife.

She said that Colonel spoke to her on Sunday, June 14, a day before his death and inquired about the well being of children. He informed that he would be busy for the next two days as a part of de-escalation efforts at the border with China in Ladakh, said Santoshi.

"That was the last phone I got from him and two days later, I get to know about my husband death news," said Colonel wife.