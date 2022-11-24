I-T Raids End on Malla Reddy’s Properties, Zero FIRs Filed Against Telangana Minister, I-T Officials 

Hyderabad: The Income Tax searches on Telangana Labour Minister Malla Reddy’s properties concluded on Thursday. Nearly 400 officers conducted raids on properties owned by the state minister for three days. During the searches, the I-T officials have seized some important documents, cash and gold from the raided locations.

The I-T officials have filed a case against Malla Reddy and his family stating that attempts were made to obstruct the officials from discharging their duties. On the other hand, minister’s son Bhadra Reddy has lodged a complaint against the I-T officials on charges of extortion.

The officials at Bowenpally police station filed two Zero FIRs and transferred it to Dundigal Police Station for further action. Responding to the allegations of obstructing the searches by I-T officials, the Labour minister said they did not hamper the I-T raids.

Mall Reddy said the I-T officials claimed we had black money of Rs 100 crore in possession and they forcefully took signatures of my son on some documents. The officials did not even bother to show the files signed by my son. The minister added that it was the first time he saw I-T officials were accompanied by a huge contingent of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

“If the I-T department officials prove that we have violated any law, we’re ready to pay the fine. Why are they treating us like we are thieves? They did not even bother to inform us that my son was admitted to the hospital. We are ready to face any number of raids,” Mala Reddy added.

Also Read: SIT Notices To AP MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju In MLA Poachgate Case