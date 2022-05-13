I Did Not Steal Any Money From Bank, Says BoB Cashier In Video

HYDERABAD: Bank of Baroda's Saheb Nagar branch cashier Praveen, who had allegedly stolen Rs 22.50 lakh from the bank released a selfie video stating that he didn't steal the money.

In the selfie video, he said that he was aware of the cash shortage in the bank for some time now. The amount kept increasing over time and reached Rs. 22.5 lakhs. He also informed the senior officials, but they didn't take any action. He also said that he has been targeted by the officials for some time for questioning the irregularities in NRI accounts with the bank.

He also informed officials that CCTVs in the cash cabin were not properly functioning. There is no safe locker to deposit cash in the bank, he added.

"I had paid the amount earlier if there was a shortage in the tally. but now, I was unable to pay as there was a shortage of Rs.23 lakhs," cashier Praveen Kumar said in a selfie video.

On Wednesday, the bank's chief manager filed a complaint with the Vanasthalipuram police saying that Praveen Kumar told him he had a headache and wanted to step out to buy medicine. When Praveen did not return till 4 pm, bank officials who were tallying the day’s accounts realised that over Rs 22 lakh in cash was missing.

