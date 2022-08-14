I-Day Special: Nine Windfall Offers from TSRTC You Cannot Refuse

Hyderabad: As part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavam celebrations Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced nine attractive offers to the public, including a free of cost ride for citizens aged 75 years or above on Independence Day.

“We have come out with the following nine offers to mark and celebrate 75 years of Independence,” a statement from TSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director VC Sajjanar said.

The TSRTC boss said the nine attractive offers for different services can be availed by the public during these days. The details are as follows.

Citizens aged 75 years and above can ride free of cost tomorrow, Independence Day T-24 tickets will now be offered at Rs 75 per person as against Rs 120 per person, the existing rate for travel in twin cities on August 15 All children born on August 15 will be provided a free ride in TSRTC city buses till they reach the age of 12 Passengers who avail TTD packages will get Rs 75 off on the package from August 16 to 21 All parcels and cargo weighing up to 1 kg booked up to 75 Kms distance will not be charged and accepted free of cost on August 15 Top 75 frequent travellers in the long-distance travel segment in the last one year are being provided with one free ticket on their next trip with TSRTC Passengers using Pushpak Airport Service from City to Airport will have to pay only 75 percent of the fare on August 15 Senior citizens of 75 years and above will receive a free medical health check-up and free medicine at TSRTC Hospital, Tarnaka, from August 15 to 22 Citizens below the age of 75 years, a special health package for Rs 750 per head is offered with further discount of 75 percent on medicines

“It is our way of saying thank you to all the people who use our services and share the spirit of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavam celebrations with the people, who have patronised and continue to use our services. We are proud that we are able to contribute and bring patriotic elements in the minds of people as part of these celebrations,” Sajjanar said.

