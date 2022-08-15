I-Day Celebrations Turn Tragic as Two Electrocuted in Sangareddy

Two persons were electrocuted and another was grievously injured while hoisting the national flag on 76th Independence Day in Indresham village in Sangareddy district.

The victims were identified as Tirupati (42) and Anil Kumar (40), who died on the spot and the injured victim, Dhanunjaya (38) has been admitted to the hospital.

According to the police, the incident took place when the residents of the Anand Nagar colony in the village organised a flag hoisting ceremony.

As per the witnesses of the incident, the flag poll was in close proximity to the electric wires above. The victims came into contact with live electric wires while hoisting the flag.

In another incident, a middle-aged man (56) died of cardiac arrest during his speech at Kapra in Hospital, This incident occurred moments after the national flag salutation.

