HYDERABAD: As Telangana grapples with rising COVID-19 cases and reports of treatment negligence meted out to patients, another such incident has come to the fore.

A video of a person lying on a hospital bed and narrating the entire situation of the hospital surfaced on social media.

According to reports, a 35-year-old man from Jawaharnagar here was admitted at Chest Hospital in Erragadda on June 24. He had tested positive for SARS-CoV.

He had made a video call to his family members talking about the condition of the facilities being provided to him in the hospital.

In the video call, he said, "It has been three hours that they have removed the ventilator and I cannot breathe. I feel that my heart and kidneys are not functioning and nothing is left in me. Bye Daddy, bye everyone."

He died on June 26 and his body was handed over to his family members.

As the video surfaced over social media, several users criticized the negligent doctors and also the government over the facilities being provided at the hospitals for treatment of COVID-19.



About 30 persons who cremated him are now panic-stricken as the COVID-19 test of the deceased turned out to be positive.