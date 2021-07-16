I'm The Replica Of My Father YSR, Says Sharmila

YS Sharmila said that she has established the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) to do justice to the people of Telangana. She revealed that she is going to start padayatra from Chevella. After the formation of new party, Sharmila interacted with media for the first time and criticised the Congress party and said it had back stabbed YSR.

Sharmila commented that there is no meaning in conducting Huzurabad by-election. She said that conducting Huzurabad bypolls is no purpose and it will not benefit either a farmer or a student or anyone else.She said that YSRTP has been established to fulfill the incomplete goals of YSR. Sharmila added that she didn't start party expecting high positions. She stressed on the point that YSRTP has a sanctity and purpose. She said that she is not single and many Telugu people are behind her and YSR is still alive in the hearts of the people.

Sharmila said that she needs leaders who work round the clock for the welfare of the people. Sharmila said that she is going to be a replica of her father and stand for the ideology for her father. She said that she is going to deliver much more than what YSR had delivered.

YS Sharmila launched the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) on the occasion of the birth anniversary of YS Rajasekhara Reddy's birthday, (i.e) July 8th. The inauguration meeting was a low key affair due to COVID-19 pandemic.